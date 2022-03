After the pandemic got in the way, Hagerstown is welcoming the 10th Annual Maryland International Film Festival back to the city's Arts and Entertainment district.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There’s only one place where you can watch nearly 100 films — from documentaries to animations — have a fun-filled weekend, and enjoy some of the best after-parties: it’s the Maryland International Film Festival, and it’s making a comeback to downtown Hagerstown.



WDVM’s cameras were rolling the entire night — check out the video above for some of our favorite conversations from the red carpet!