The Maryland Highway Safety Office wants to remind the public of road safety

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — According to the Maryland Highway safety office, last year more than 150 people died on Maryland roadways, and many accidents took place during the holidays.

Although the holidays might look a little different this year, officials want to remind the public of road safety.

According to the Maryland Highway Safety office, one in three pedestrian fatal crashes happen between October and December when it gets darker earlier and it’s closer to the holidays.

Administrators say it is crucial that people stay focus when driving in order to prevent accidents like the “moth effect,” this happens when drivers drift towards light or objects that attract their attention.

Chrissy Nizer, MDOT MVA, stated:

“You typically see moths when you turn on the light because that’s what they’re attracted to. I think as drivers we recognize if somebody is pulled over or if there’s a crash on the side of the road, people usually glance over, because the light is attracting them. Unfortunately, when you do that your vehicle might also move in that direction and it can be very dangerous.”

The Maryland Highway Safety Office says, although there may be fewer vehicles on the road this holiday, it is important to be mindful of your speed and remain focused.