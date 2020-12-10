The Maryland Highway Safety Office advises pedestrians to wear bright colors when its dark

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — Whether you are walking, biking, or jogging, being visible at night is crucial to ensure your safety.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, many pedestrian fatalities are connected with the time of day, usually with it being night.

The Maryland Highway Safety Office reported one out of three pedestrian fatal crashes happen between October and December when it gets darker earlier in the day.

In an effort to combat this issue, the Maryland Department of Transportation is encouraging all pedestrians to wear brightly colored clothing to be seen.

Officials say anything neon and bright will help drivers see pedestrians at night and prevent accidents.

“When people are walking on roadways, it becomes much more difficult for drivers to see them. We want to encourage pedestrians to wear brightly colored clothing, always cross on crosswalks, and pay close attention is your surroundings,” said Chrissy Nizer, MDOT administrator.

The Maryland Highway Safety Office also recommends that bikers add a light to their bicycles so drivers can see them.