The Maryland Health Department urges people with diabetes to protect themselves during the pandemic

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the CDC, people with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19.

The Maryland Department of Health reported diabetes and the virus both cause inflammation in the body. However, having too much inflammation can be harder to fight off an illness like COVID-19, which can lead to many health complications.

In an effort to reduce sickness the department recommends these tips:

Keep your blood sugar at a normal level

Have electrolyte drinks and simple carbohydrates readily available

Keep your prescriptions filled and stock up on extra supplies

Keep your diabetes treatment supplies and equipment clean and disinfected

Health experts say it is important to self-monitor and log your blood glucose levels. MDH recommends communicating with your doctors because it plays a huge role in staying healthy.