The Maryland Food Bank continues to supply food at record volumes

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — With hundreds of thousands of Marylanders still jobless and in need of food assistance, the demand for charitable food is not slowing down.

The MFB suggests the need for food will likely climb even higher once short-term financial help from the government, like pandemic stimulus checks and unemployment bonuses ends.

The Maryland food bank continues to face challenges of feeding those who lacked resources before the pandemic began, and those who are now in need of food assistance due to job loss, unemployment, or illness caused by the pandemic.

From March through June, MFB’s distribution rate has increased each month, reaching nearly 19.2 million pounds of food.

They say any help will go a long way, but despite the odds the organization is grateful to be able to help the community.

” I feel honored to be apart of or organization that is making such a huge positive impact in the lives of so many Marylanders.” said Regional Program Director, Frank Ducey.

The food bank says if we all work together and help one another, we will get through this hard time.