The Maryland Food Bank continues to serve the state

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The pandemic has brought many challenges to our nation, one being food insecurity, but the Maryland Food Bank is working hard to help feed Marylanders.

The Maryland Food Bank has made multiple changes to its model to ensure people continue receiving food supplies.

Typically the organization spends about six million in food donations, but with difficulties from the pandemic, They spent nearly $27 million to make sure food remains available to those in need.







Organizers reported they have seen an increase in distribution in Western Maryland Counties, there is a 20 percent increase in the amount of food distributed in the area.

“We’ve been very fortunate because our network has been very resilient in our Western Maryland region. Over 90 percent of our partners remain open throughout this pandemic, and so it allows us to make sure that folks who rely on their local food pantry or food shelter, are still there for them during this pandemic,” said MFB President and CEO Carmen Del Guercio.

Organizers say they hope to continue feeding locals across the state.