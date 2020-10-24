The Maryland Department of Health launched a new initiative for front line workers

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — Health professionals continue to guide our nation during the pandemic everyday, and to help better assist our frontline workers, the Maryland Department of Health has launched a new initiative.

The department launched a new virtual form of Mental Health First Aid Maryland, which is designed to expand the knowledge of health professionals.

Training sessions consist of identifying the signs of mental illnesses, and substance abuse, in order to properly care for individuals during a crisis.

According to MHFA first responders who completed the program experienced an increase in their confidence to identify multiple symptoms of mental illness and abuse.

Maryland Department of Health Secretary, Robert Neall, stated:

“In addition to skilled medical training, our emergency personnel should also be armed with the knowledge to recognize when someone may be experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis.We encourage all our first responders to take part in this critical training, so they may not only help connect those in need to appropriate care, but also help reduce the stress they may encounter while responding to a crisis.”

If you would like to participate in an upcoming course, contact MIEMSS at cism@miemss.org.