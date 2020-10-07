The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging the public to participate in “Walk Maryland Day”

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Walking is a great form of exercise, and many health professionals suggest it can improve or maintain your overall health, which is why the state exercise of Maryland is walking!

Today marks the 6’th annual “Walk Maryland Day”. It is a celebration of people coming together by walking towards wellness.

Although the pandemic has pushed for the event to look different this year, organizers are still encouraging the public to go out and safely participate.

The city of Hagerstown and the Maryland Department of Health have come together to have Hagerstown virtual walk.

In a Facebook post the Maryland Department of Health stated:

Today is about stressing the importance of physical exercise especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Walks have been organized statewide with safety measures in place, and residents can become Walk Maryland Day “Sole Mates” by joining one of the official walks, or register walks they take alone or with others.

Learn more at: mdot.maryland.gov/walktober