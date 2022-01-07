The Maryland Department of Health and the State Department of Education issued Interim COVID-19 guidelines

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — Maryland’s Department of Health and the State Department of Education issued interim COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations for K-12 school and child care

Health experts recommend that everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been exposed, stay home for at least 5 full days from the date of symptom onset if symptomatic or the date of the positive test if no symptoms.

It is also recommended after day five, if the individual has no symptoms or if their symptoms have cleared and they’ve not had a fever for at least 24 hours without medicine, they may return to school or child care only if they are well-fitting for an additional 5 days.

The recommendations also state that those who have been exposed to COVID-19 but were vaccinated and show no symptoms do not need to be isolated. They must, however, wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days following the last encounter.

However, the quarantine guidelines depend on age, and the type of vaccine received.

