The Maryland Depart of Health announced a new grant for substance abuse

MARYLAND, ( WDVM ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced new grant funding to improve treatment for substance abuse.

Over $50 million in grant funding will be used to support prevention and recovery programs in Maryland.

The funding will also support new initiatives such as crisis stabilization for young adults and residential substance use treatment programs for women with children.

This initiative is through the State Opioid Response II grant, which was facilitated by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The Maryland Department of Health Secretary Robert Neall stated:

“As we see opioid and other substance use-related deaths on the rise again in Maryland, we need to once again meet this crisis head on. This funding will help ensure access to local, life-saving, evidence-based treatment and programs that will help more Marylanders get onto the path to recovery.”

The Maryland crisis helpline is available 24 hours/7 days a week. Anyone seeking assistance should call 211.