The Maryland Assistive Technology Reuse Center strives to help all people with a disability

COLUMBIA, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has made things hard, but those who have a disability may experience additional challenges.

However, a new technological organization wants to ensure everyone’s needs are met.

The Maryland Assistive Technology Reuse Center recently opened in January. It is the state’s first high-tech Assistive Technology facility. It is located in Columbia, Maryland and the organization provides assistive devices to all people with a disability, including children.

The equipment or software can help individuals gain more independence. Whether it is tools to help with seeing, hearing, walking, or more. The Maryland Assistive Technology Reuse Center welcomes anyone in need.

Lori Markland, Executive Director of The Maryland Assistive Technology program, stated:

“A lot of our devices are focused on independence and helping folks live independently without needing aids to come in all the time and provide in-person support. This is absolutely vital while we’re experiencing a worldwide pandemic.”

Organizers say if you would like something temporarily you can borrow the devices up to four weeks at a time.