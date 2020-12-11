The Literacy Council of Frederick County urges adults to continue learning

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Literacy Council Of Frederick County strives to help adults better their english reading and writing skills.

Organizers say now more than ever, people must understand how to read and write so they can better advocate for themselves and their loved ones.

The Literacy Council is a free tutoring resource. The organization’s mission is to help adults continue their education.

Whether you are new to the country and want to learn English, or perhaps you just want to better your reading skills, the literacy council is here to assist you.

Organizers say with the pandemic impacting our nation, it is crucial people can read and understand what is happening, so they can ensure their needs are taking care of.

Laurie Fisher, Executive Director of the Literacy Council of Frederick County, said “it is never too late to have an education. The pandemic is proof that education is important. People need to be able to read and write so they can advocate their needs. It’s critical people learn these skills to better provide for their loved ones.”

The Literacy Council of Frederick County is now offering virtual classes, where you can choose days and times that benefit your schedule.