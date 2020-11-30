The Literacy Council of Frederick County is asking the public to donate books

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Literacy Council of Frederick County is asking local residents to donate books for the holidays.

The organization is dedicated to teaching adults how to read and understand English language skills to provide for their families and gain social mobility.

This year the organization is hosting a book drive that will run until December 14.

Organizers are asking the public to donate new or gently used mid-grade chapter books. The books will go to children of parents the literacy council serves in effort to help continue their reading skills.

“In the midst of a pandemic, it’s even more important than ever to be able to help support families and children,” Laurie Fisher, executive director of The Literacy Council of Frederick County said. “My hope is for families to be motivated to learn more and better their reading.”

The literacy council asks that donations do not include religious books, because they can be harder to distribute.

People can make donations by purchasing books through the Curious Iguana book store at 12 N. Market St. in Frederick and directing their purchase for the Literacy Council’s holiday book drive.

Residents can also drop off their books to the Literacy Council’s Office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick.