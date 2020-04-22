The latest in Maryland: Gov. Hogan gives live update at 3 p.m.

A view of the UM Laurel Medical Center in Laurel, Md., Friday, April 17, 2020. The hospital is reopening on Monday to treat coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan is giving a live update today at 3 p.m. from Laurel Medical Center. He’ll be joined by Angela Alsobrooks, who is the County Executive for Prince George’s County, Maryland. Watch it live here.

According to Hogan’s Deputy Communications Director, the governor will be updating on these topics: Reopening Laurel hospital for coronavirus patients, update on recovery plan, updates on contact tracing, hospital surges, personal protective equipment and testing.

The latest coronavirus data in Maryland on April 22, 2020:

The Maryland Department of Health reports the following numbers for statewide coronavirus cases.

  • Confirmed cases: 14,775
  • Confirmed Deaths: 631
  • Number of Negative Test Results: 61,754
  • Hospitalizations: 3,325
  • Released from Isolation: 981

The county breakdown in WDVM’s coverage area is as follows:

  • Washington County: 127 cases, three deaths
  • Frederick County: 658 cases, 29 deaths
  • Montgomery County: 2,868 cases, 110 deaths
  • Allegany County: 58 cases, three deaths

Click here to view the data on the other Maryland counties.

