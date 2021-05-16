The intermission is over: Weinberg Center hosts first live performances in over a year

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – As pandemic restrictions loosen throughout the state of Maryland, the Weinberg Center in Frederick is back in action with in-person performances after over a year of being closed.

The Mid-Maryland Performing Arts Center (MMPAC) kicked off the new calendar of performances with dozens of dance students who have been ready to get back on stage.

“Just getting to be here is such a treat,” 17-year-old dancer Meridythe Witt said. “This is the one thing that really matters to me, and I’m so glad that we’ve gotten to be back here again.”

MMPAC founder Kimberly Price says the students worked hard all year and she, along with the parents, is excited to see them back.

“They are thrilled to be here for their children,” she said. “They watched their kids go through such a difficult year being separated from their friends”

Price said the Arts Center missed their 30th anniversary of performing due to the pandemic, but with new shows on the horizon, they’re hoping for 31 more years.

The MMPAC recorded their shows this weekend and plan to make publicly available to stream on their website.