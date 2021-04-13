The importance of handling stress

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s no secret that the pandemic has put a significant amount of stress on people, and it’s important that individuals understand the various ways to cope.

April is National Stress Awareness Month, it is a time experts remind the public to pay attention to their stress levels and find healthy ways to combat anxiety and stress.

Stress comes in various forms, and according to psychologists, it can be a feeling of emotional or physical tension.

Oftentimes people can combat stress on their own, however, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, chronic stress can cause significant damage to your body, it can impact your immune system, and put individuals at risk of heart attack and stroke. Experts say It is vital to find healthy ways to cope with stress.

“I think one of the first things that people need to be aware of is just setting up boundaries in your day to day life, whether you’re working from home or whether you’ve gone back to the office, taking breaks throughout the day is one way to just keep the stress level as low as possible,” said Dr. Alexander Chan, Mental & Behavioral Health Specialist University of Maryland Extension.

There are various signs of stress, but experts say if you experience high blood pressure, dizziness, or chest pain your urged to quickly consult with a doctor.