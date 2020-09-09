The Hagerstown Police Department creates new initiative to help limit crimes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department has created a temporary task force to combat both drug and violent crimes.

The Violent Crimes Task Force initiative resulted in 33 arrests, 18 arrest warrants served, and eight illegal firearms were seized. The VCTF confiscated fentanyl, MDMA, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana while also seizing over $38,000 in U.S currency. The initiative also resulted in the discovery of three vehicles in connection to the distribution of drugs.

This was a data and intelligence-driven approach to combat weapons and drug violations. The work done by the task force officers was exceptional. We are proud of their efforts and our community is safer because of it. The Hagerstown Police Department

The department says in order to keep the community safe we all have to work together. If you see or hear something out of the ordinary, police urge the public to contact local officials.