HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Greens at Hamilton Run Golf Course is reopening at 7 a.m. on May 7, per Governor Larry Hogan’s latest announcement allowing some outdoor activities to resume.
Residents should pack their face mask with their golf clubs — personal safety measures are still encouraged. The City of Hagerstown said the following rules are in place for people returning to The Greens:
- The clubhouse will remain closed. Golfers should use the walk-up window located on the deck (outside) to pay for golf.
- Credit card payment is preferred. Refreshments and snacks, including beer, will be available for purchase.
- Outdoor restrooms are available in the parking lot and on the course.
- Golfers should continue to practice social distancing while on and off the course at all times.
- One golfer allowed per cart; carts and keys will be sanitized after each use by City staff
- Bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers on course will be removed
- No more than four golfers allowed per group.
- Golf staff will be required to wear masks.
For more on Hogan’s announcement to allow outdoor activities, click here.
The Greens at Hamilton Run is located at 2 South Cleveland Avenue in Hagerstown. Season pass memberships are available for City and non-City residents. Further information about the golf course can be found online at www.hagerstowngreens.com, or by calling 301-733-8630.
MORE MARYLAND NEWS
- The Greens at Hamilton Run Golf Course reopens with restrictions
- Safe outdoor activities resuming in Maryland on May 7
- Maryland schools closed for remainder of 2019-20 academic year
- Farm Bureau donates dairy during pandemic
- The Spirit of the Farmers Market lives on
- MMA fighters wait to re-enter the ring
- Anxiety builds as court mulls pipeline permit for western Maryland and West Virginia eastern panhandle
- Hagerstown farmers’ market reopening outdoors May 9 with food vendors only
- Maryland launches site for hospitals and EMS to easily locate protective equipment
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App