The Greens at Hamilton Run Golf Course reopens with restrictions

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Greens at Hamilton Run Golf Course is reopening at 7 a.m. on May 7, per Governor Larry Hogan’s latest announcement allowing some outdoor activities to resume.

Residents should pack their face mask with their golf clubs — personal safety measures are still encouraged. The City of Hagerstown said the following rules are in place for people returning to The Greens:

The clubhouse will remain closed. Golfers should use the walk-up window located on the deck (outside) to pay for golf.

Credit card payment is preferred. Refreshments and snacks, including beer, will be available for purchase.

Outdoor restrooms are available in the parking lot and on the course.

Golfers should continue to practice social distancing while on and off the course at all times.

One golfer allowed per cart; carts and keys will be sanitized after each use by City staff

Bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers on course will be removed

No more than four golfers allowed per group.

Golf staff will be required to wear masks.

The Greens at Hamilton Run is located at 2 South Cleveland Avenue in Hagerstown. Season pass memberships are available for City and non-City residents. Further information about the golf course can be found online at www.hagerstowngreens.com, or by calling 301-733-8630.

