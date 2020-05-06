The Greens at Hamilton Run Golf Course reopens with restrictions

The Hagerstown-based golf course is welcoming visitors starting May 7

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Greens at Hamilton Run Golf Course is reopening at 7 a.m. on May 7, per Governor Larry Hogan’s latest announcement allowing some outdoor activities to resume.

Residents should pack their face mask with their golf clubs — personal safety measures are still encouraged. The City of Hagerstown said the following rules are in place for people returning to The Greens:

  • The clubhouse will remain closed.  Golfers should use the walk-up window located on the deck (outside) to pay for golf. 
  • Credit card payment is preferred.  Refreshments and snacks, including beer, will be available for purchase. 
  • Outdoor restrooms are available in the parking lot and on the course. 
  • Golfers should continue to practice social distancing while on and off the course at all times. 
  • One golfer allowed per cart; carts and keys will be sanitized after each use by City staff
  • Bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers on course will be removed
  • No more than four golfers allowed per group.
  • Golf staff will be required to wear masks. 

For more on Hogan’s announcement to allow outdoor activities, click here.

The Greens at Hamilton Run is located at 2 South Cleveland Avenue in Hagerstown.  Season pass memberships are available for City and non-City residents.  Further information about the golf course can be found online at www.hagerstowngreens.com, or by calling 301-733-8630.

