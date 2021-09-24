The Great Frederick Fair Returns

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Great Frederick Fair returned to Frederick Fairgrounds this year.

The goal of the fair is to promote agriculture., and educate the youth about the industry. The theme this year is Farm Fresh Fun: Lettuce Turnip the Beet!

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office also was on sight making sure everyone was also safe while having fun.

“This year’s been a great fair, we’ve had great community involvement,” said Lieutenant Jason Deater. “Especially here at our sheriff’s office tent, just talking to the community, we’ve got a lot of thank-yous for being out here.”

The last day to attend the fair is Saturday, September 25th. Click here for more information and tickets.