The Fredrick Running Festival kicks off on July 10th

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Running Festival is a long-time tradition for the city.

Last year it was postponed due to COVID-19, but this year city officials came together to discuss the event.

This weekend beginning July 10th, the event will run all throughout the city, beginning and ending at the Frederick Fairgrounds. The city is expecting over three thousand runners this year.

Officials say this will not only be a great way for people to come together, but it is also a major economic booster, with people traveling from all over to participate. The event has generated over a million dollars of economic impact for the city.

“This event has been a great event for the city and county of Frederick and it’s a great economic impact driver as well as a great provider of charity for the community, so we’re very very proud of the event, and the people from Frederick are awesome to work with,” said Lee Corrigan, Director of Frederick Running Festival.

The schedule for the Festival is detailed below:

Wednesday, 10 am- Press Conference

Saturday, 10 am-4 pm- Expo and packet pick up

Saturday, 5 pm- 5K start

Sunday, 6:30a m- Half & Relay start