The Frederick County League of Women Voters is holding virtual election forums

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County League of Women Voters is holding virtual forums for election races.

The forums are for both the sixth and eighth congressional elections, and the board of education election.

The forums will be set up with a two minute opening statement, then candidates will have a minute to respond, and lastly a closing statement. See below for the schedule:

Eighth Congressional District Forum: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. Gregory Coll (R) faces incumbent Jamie Raskin (D) in November’s election.

Frederick County Board of Education Forum: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. All six candidates—David Bass, Rae Gallagher (incumbent), Lois Jarman, Jason ‘Mr. J’ Johnson, Sue Johnson and Dean Rose — will participate. Three seats are up for grabs this fall.

Sixth Congressional District Forum: Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Neil Parrott (R) and George Gluck (green) face incumbent David Trone (D).

For more information on the Frederick County League of Women Voters, visit their website.

