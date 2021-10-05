The Frederick County Health Department urges residents to avoid certain rivers

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Department announced a sewage overflow near Cliffside Terrace, warning residents to avoid certain water areas for their safety.

Health experts urge residents to avoid contact with Fouche Creek, Linganore Creek and streams going into the Monocacy River.

If residents come into contact with these streams, the health departments say residents should wash thoroughly with soap and warm water, especially before eating.

Fish may still be safe to consume if cleaned, scaled, and cooked. Signs will be posted in the affected area.

Waters should be avoided until Oct. 14.