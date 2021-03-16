The Frederick County Health Department discusses vaccination outreach efforts

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Twenty percent of Frederick County’s population has been vaccinated, however, officials are working harder to communicate with minority communities.

Experts say it is crucial to develop a connection with various demographics and involve different perspectives.

The Frederick County Health department COVID-19 division discussed their vaccination outreach efforts for underserved populations in Frederick County.

The department explained their goal is to shed light on the importance of inclusion and diversity efforts to vaccinate minority populations in the area regardless of language barriers, immigration status, or disabilities.

“Representation matters and we are making sure to have someone in place that can speak the language, relate to the culture, and help promote inclusivity. We want people to know they matter. Don’t think that your question isn’t important or it’s not worth putting it out there, we really want to hear from everybody,” said Danielle Haskin, MSPH Community COVID19 Testing, Frederick County Health Department.

The Frederick County Health Department has built partnerships with various community organizations in order to reach more populations and get a better understanding of their needs.

Health professionals at vaccination sites say no one should fear deportation, language barrier, or physical and cognitive limitations.