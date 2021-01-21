The Frederick Center relaunched their LGBTQ youth group

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has created challenges for organizations that many rely on for support, especially for young people in the LGBTQ community, but the Frederick Center has revamped their program to ensure no one feels alone.

The Frederick Center Youth Group is for those in the LGBTQ Community ages 14 to 22. The organization strives to give youth a safe place to talk and directly hear from advocates.

However, since the pandemic began, the center noticed a decline in members, but with many places locked down, teens battling gender identity can feel isolated, especially if they live at a home that does not accept them.

In an effort to reach more LGBTQ youth the Frederick Center relaunched their program by adding more opportunities for youth to hear from LGBTQ advocates virtually, incorporating a licensed social worker in some meetings, and creating surveys to find out exactly what participants need.

“Our organization is a big family and we accept everyone with open arms. This is a group resource for anyone that is coming out. We are here to offer support and guide you even during a pandemic,” said Clare Madrigal, Vice-Chair of The Frederick Center Board of Directors.

The center also offers programs for families to learn how to strengthen their relationship.

