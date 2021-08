TEMPLE HILLS, M.d. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are investigating four fatal shootings after a deadly weekend.

The fourth shooting of the weekend happened on Sunday around 6:50 p.m. in the 6600 Block of Summerhill Road. Officers responded to a reported shooting and found two juvenile male victims suffering from trauma.

Two juveniles were found shot — one died on the scene.



This is the fourth homicide in PG County this weekend. https://t.co/eSDa2QScnJ — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) August 2, 2021

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment.