The fine for illegally parking in Washington County has risen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Washington County commissioners voted to increase the parking fine in the county from $24 to $50.

The county says the fines will increase after ten days if they are not paid.

Officials say illegal parking has gotten worse and they will be on high alert to ensure people follow the law.

The Jeff Cline the President of Board of County Commissioners stated:

“This has been an ongoing problem for years and we noticed the $25 fine wasn’t effective so we hope the rise to a $50 fine will create change and discourage illegal parking.”

Officials say the illegal parking is big on weekends especially near attractions by Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, parts of which are in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.

Commissioners also say if the $50 fine does not decrease illegal parking, they will discuss raising the fine to $100.