The Doleman Black Heritage Museum hosts first Juneteenth celebration in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As Juneteenth becomes the national holiday, many communities are looking forward to hosting a celebration of Juneteenth that aims to bring awareness to the holiday’s history.

“A Juneteenth celebration in Hagerstown has been a dream and initiative of Doleman Black Heritage Museum for a very long time,” said Don Marbury, Senior Pastor of Ebenezer AME Church in Hagerstown.

On Friday and Saturday, the Doleman Black Heritage Museum will host the 2021 Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration in University Plaza in downtown Hagerstown. It celebrates the historical significance of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, which ended slavery, and promotes unity through cultural inclusion. The Doleman Black Heritage Museum is partnering with the City of Hagerstown, Washington County Visitors Center and the Community Foundation of Washington County.

The official schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 18

5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Darryl Green

5:00 p.m. – Opening & Voices From the Past

5:30 – The Visit Hagerstown and Washington County Twilight Criterium – Bike Race – Joe Jefferson

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. – DJ Anthony Flournoy – Socially Conscious Karaoke on the Plaza

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 – SMUENT – BigChuck TheLandlord Comedy Show

Saturday, June 19

9:00 a.m. – Min. Troy Gandy – Asbury Methodist UNITY WALK – Beginning at University Plaza Park

NOON – 9:30 p.m. Mistress and Master of Ceremonies, Ms. Shakira Doleman and Mr. Tom Riford – 4-9:30 p.m.

NOON-2 p.m. – Music on the Plaza and History Through Character`s – Who a.m. I?

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. DJ Gifted Son – Featuring Afro-Fusion Dance directed by Kulture Shock Movement – Anastasia Akuffo-Afful and General Public Line Dancing Fun

5:00 -6:00 p.m. DJ Troy Gandy – Gospel Sounds

6:15 -7:00 p.m. Live Music Min. Mark Grimsley

7:15 – 9:30 p.m. The African-a.m.erican Experience Through Song and Dance with vocalist Daisha Watson and dancer Desini Wilks. (A Curtis Green Production.)

There are other non-profit organizations table in the University Plaza are Discovery Station, Washington County Historical Society – The Miller House, Thrive, Washington County Free Library, Homewood at Williamsport, Washington County Health Department and the Harm Reduction Program. There will also be COVID Vaccines with no pre-registration required.