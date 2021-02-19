GLEN ECHO, Md. (WDVM) — The Dentzel Carousel at Glen Echo park turns 100 years old this year.

The iconic carousel was installed back in 1921 when it was an amusement park. According to historians, the carousel is one of only 135 functioning antique carousels in the country that’s still in its original location. More than 50,000 people ride the carousel each year, as t is currently on the National Register of Historic Places.

Now that the carousel has reached such a major milestone, Glen Echo Park is a 100th Anniversary Celebration. The celebration includes a lecture series:

Lecture #1: Carousel Civil Rights Story by Ilana Trachtman February 24, 2021 | 7:30 pm

Lecture #2: The History of Carousels by Barbara Fahs Charles April 21, 2021 | 7:30 pm

Lecture #3: Glen Echo’s Wurlitzer Band Organ – A 50-Year Perspective by Durward Center July 14, 2021 | 7:30 pm

Lecture #4: Painting Style of the Dentzel Carousel Company and Restoration Techniques by Rosa Patton August 11, 2021 | 7:30 pm

Click here, for a full calendar of events.