The Community Foundation of Frederick County awards nonprofits with funding

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Frederick County provided more than $751,000 to 26 area nonprofits.
The awards focus on the Community Foundation’s strategic areas that help those in need, i.e families with children, preparing for a growing aging population, areas dealing with substance use disorder.
“FY2022 strategic grant cycle is the first time that The Forever Frederick County Fund, an unrestricted endowment fund, has distributed grant monies in support of these initiatives,” the Community Foundation of Frederick County said.
According to the foundation, funding was provided to:
Advocates for Homeless Families, Frederick Police Department, Frederick Rescue Mission, Justice Jobs of Maryland, On Our Own of Frederick County, Inc. The Phoenix Foundation of Maryland, Pride Center of Maryland, Wells House @ Gale Recovery, Advocates for the Aging of Frederick County, Centro Hispano de Frederick, Mission of Mercy, Rebuilding Together Frederick County, Supporting Older Adults through Resources (SOAR), YMCA of Frederick County, Frederick Rescue Mission, Inc., Heartly House, Housing Authority of the City of Frederick, Housing Frederick, I Believe in Me, Literacy Council of Frederick County, Mental Health Association of Frederick County, Mission of Mercy, Inc., Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland, The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, Blessings in a Backpack, Centro Hispano de Frederick, City of Frederick Department of Housing and Human Services, City Youth Matrix, and the Family Partnership.