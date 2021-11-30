The Community Foundation of Frederick County awards nonprofits with funding

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Frederick County provided more than $751,000 to 26 area nonprofits.

The awards focus on the Community Foundation’s strategic areas that help those in need, i.e families with children, preparing for a growing aging population, areas dealing with substance use disorder.

“FY2022 strategic grant cycle is the first time that The Forever Frederick County Fund, an unrestricted endowment fund, has distributed grant monies in support of these initiatives,” the Community Foundation of Frederick County said.

According to the foundation, funding was provided to: