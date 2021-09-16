The city of Gaithersburg will host a voter registration day

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Gaithersburg is preparing for its municipal elections, and in an effort to make sure residents are all set to vote, they are hosting a National Voter Registration Day.

City officials say if you’re registered to vote in Montgomery County, you’re automatically registered to vote in the city of Gaithersburg but you should still utilize this day to verify all voting details.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28 residents can visit the Montgomery County Electoral Board, Rockville Memorial Library, and other locations listed below for assistance regarding registration, address changes, and early voting information.

This day will be used to help all residents prepare for the city’s election day and everyone is encouraged to participate.

These are the following candidates for the two City Council positions up for election in the City of Gaithersburg on Nov. 2, 2021:

Dave Belgard

Philip Cook

Lisa Henderson

Yamil Hernández

Jim McNulty

The elected officials will each serve a four-year term

The mayor candidates include Jud Ashman and Stephen Escobar.

The city listed these locations for residents to visit on National Voter Registration Day:

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Montgomery County Electoral Board, 18753 N. Frederick Ave., Suite 210, Gaithersburg

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Biblioteca de Olney, 3500 Olney-Laytonsville Road, Olney

Biblioteca de Marilyn J. Praisner, 14910 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

Rockville Memorial Library, 21 Maryland Ave., Rockville

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Connie Morella Library (Bethesda), 7400 Arlington Rd., Bethesda

Biblioteca de Gaithersburg, 18330 Montgomery Village Ave., Gaithersburg

Biblioteca de Silver Spring, 900 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring