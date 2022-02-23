GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s mask mandate has officially ended, but The city of Gaithersburg wants to make sure residents stay safe, which is why they are providing residents with rapid test kits and N95.

The masks and kits are available upon request at Gaithersburg City Hall and the Activity Center at Bohrer Park.

The city says Anyone eighteen or older can request up to two kits and one pack of masks. Each kit contains two tests, and The masks are adult-sized and come in packs of four.

“We want to make sure everyone has access to the tools that they need to keep themselves and their family safe. So, It is very exciting. We are happy to be of service in this way to our residents,” said Tanisha Briley, City Manager of Gaithersburg.

Gaithersburg City Hall

31 S. Summit Avenue

301-258-6300

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Activity Center at Bohrer Park

506 S. Frederick Avenue (next to Gaithersburg High School)

301-258-6350

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.