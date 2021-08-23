Gaithersburg now the third-largest city in Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Gaithersburg is making strides in its diversity and population, recently released census data shows Gaithersburg as the third-largest city in Maryland.

According to city officials, Gaithersburg grew over 16% in the past 10 years. The official 2020 population in Gaithersburg was estimated to be over 65,000 — compared to 59,933 in 2010.

City officials are also seeing a higher trend in diversity in the Hispanic-Latino, Asian and African American communities.

According to a press release from the city, “The Hispanic/Latino of any race percentage now stands at 28.5%, up from 24.2% in 2010. The White not Hispanic/Latino population is now at 31.5%, down from 40.0% in 2010. The Asian, not Hispanic/Latino population in Gaithersburg is 19.0%, up from 16.9% in 2010, while the Black/African American not Hispanic/Latino population stands at 16.1%, up from 15.5% in 2010,”

“We see the changing face of Gaithersburg every day, so it’s no surprise to us that the data quantifies our growing diversity. It’s exciting for us to welcome so many new people into our city, and to continue our longstanding tradition of embracing everyone who wants to live in a welcoming, tolerant community,” said Mayor Jud Ashman.

Gaithersburg is behind Baltimore at 585,708 and the City of Frederick at 78,171.