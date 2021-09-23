The City of Gaithersburg introduces “Hispanic Heritage Celebration” art exhibit

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Hispanic heritage month is from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It is a time to celebrate and honor the contributions and achievements made by Hispanic Americans.

In an effort to recognize the positive impact of Latino culture, the City of Gaithersburg welcomes the “Hispanic Heritage Celebration” art exhibit.

“Anyone can do anything if they put their mind to it” that’s the message Curator Roxana Rojas-Luzon has for this exhibit.





As a Latino artist, she wanted to inspire other minority individuals to never give up, and with a passion to make a difference. She along with other artists came together to create various pieces of art that demonstrate different parts of Hispanic culture, and that’s how this art exhibit located in Gaithersburg at Bohrer Park Activity Center came to be.

“I have chosen artists from the following Hispanic countries: Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Costa Rica, Uruguay, and Chile,” said Rojas-Luzon. “I found that this group of artists, with different stories and experiences, helps to represent the vast Hispanic diversity. Each is different from the other in terms of style, theme, technique, and use of color. But, they have something in common and that is their great creativity.

Overall the gallery is here to motivate and encourage everyone to embrace one another even if it’s through art.





Featured artists include Maria Luisa Benavides, Tony Brun, David Camero, Cristina Debernardi, Carla Duran, Felisa Federman, Mita Lazarte, and Francisca Oviedo. There are 50 pieces in the exhibit, including works in oil, acrylics, watercolor, colored pencil and mixed media.