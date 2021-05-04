The City of Frederick’s new initiative to bring more diverse art to the area

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md.(WDVM) — If you’re walking around the city of Frederick near Carroll Creek, you will probably see new art hung on the fence, that locals call “mobile art.”

Black Lives Mural Frederick, is a new initiative approved by the Public Arts Commission, where various artists are coming together to create more Black art in the city of Frederick.

They are calling the pieces mobile mural art, meaning the art will travel to various areas in Frederick so different demographics can see the message behind the paintings, which is for all of us to unite despite our various backgrounds, to promote justice and equality.

The initiative was created by artist Lusmerlin Lantigua and artistic director Natasha Bowens Blair.

The two strive to create a positive stamp for the Black community and allow others to see the message of the Black community through art.

“I wanted there to be a permanent statement, that Black lives do still matter, every day. I just wanted there to be this uplifting very positive, beautiful reminder of our resilience and of our strength,” said Bowens Blair.

“Art is another way of communicating those things that words can not. I think it’s a different outlet for those that want to see the message and feel it differently, and I’m happy I was able to contribute my talents in a meaningful way,” said Lantigua.

You can see the mobile mural “Black Girl Magic” at memorial pool at Mullinix park on Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick