The City of Frederick will use Hillcrest Community Center as a vaccination clinic

FREDERICK, Md.(WDVM)– The Frederick County Health Department is partnering with The City of Frederick Housing Authority with a goal to help vaccinate more minority populations.

Starting May 13, 2021, until the beginning of July 2021, residents living near Orchard Terrace and surrounding areas of Frederick, can get vaccinated by just simply walking into Hillcrest Community Center.

The health department will be providing Moderna vaccines to anyone 18 and older from 4 pm-7 pm.

The department says they have a goal to spread resources throughout Frederick, and they hope by bringing the clinics directly to diverse areas, will fill the gap.

“You don’t need insurance or proof of residency. We don’t want any of that to be a worry. We just want people to feel comfortable and get vaccinated without fear,” said Danielle Haskin, MSPH, Community COVID-19 Testing, Frederick County Health Department.

The department also wants to remind the public that vaccines are free of charge.