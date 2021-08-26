City of Frederick Police Department mourns the loss of Lt. Andrew Alcorn

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick has experienced the loss of some great hometown heroes; recently, the Frederick Police Department announced that Lieutenant Andrew Alcorn, who served as the commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, has passed away.

According to Frederick Police, Lt. Alcorn was suddenly found unresponsive by a family member at his home in Middletown earlier this week.

EMS quickly arrived at the scene but they were unable to revive him. “Stew,” as his law enforcement family called him, was 39 years old and left behind a family and a community of supporters.

“I loved him. There is not anything anyone can say bad about him. He was just a great man,” said Steve Radtke, Frederick Police detective.

According to Frederick Police, Lt. Alcorn is survived by his wife Jenn, two daughters, one son, his parents — Drew and Kris Alcorn — and his brother Jon, all of whom he loved tremendously.

“Our entire department is still in shock. We want to send our deepest condolences to his family, his loving wife Jen and his kids Mackenzie, Addison and Drew. These are some really very rough days but we’re coming together as a department and as a community to bury Stew with the honor and dignity that he deserves,” said Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando.

Lt. Alcorn’s funeral will take place Friday August 27, 2021. There will be a live viewing on Facebook.