The city of Frederick opens historic preservation property tax credit applications

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick is now accepting applications for the City Historic Preservation Property Tax Credit until April 1, 2022.

Property taxpayers may apply for a credit equivalent to 25 percent of properly documented expenditures paid in 2021 for outer work that helps to repair or preserve a structure designated as a Historic Preservation by the City of Frederick.

According to the city, this includes all properties in the Frederick Town Historic District and any individually designated sites.

Application forms and details are available in the Planning Department or online at www.cityoffrederickmd.gov/preservation. You may also call 301-600-1499 for more information.

To be qualified, the project must have prior HPC approval and a permit, unless it is only for qualifying work on the Minor Rehabilitation List.