The City of Frederick is welcoming a new heritage center

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick is adding more history to the area. In a small socially- distanced event, the city handed over the keys to the African American Resources-Cultural Heritage Society.

AARCH is leasing the bottom level of the All Saints Street Parking Deck located in the city of Frederick. The organization plans to create a heritage center to showcase the history and influence of the African American community.

The center will feature a permanent exhibit space, a multi-purpose area suitable for meetings or recreational purposes. It will also feature research and archival facilities.

The goal of the center will be to expand African American history and knowledge throughout the city of Frederick, and give young people a place to learn more.







“My hope for the future is for this to be a place for young people to learn about the black struggle, and expand their knowledge while creating change.” Steven Gordon, Vice President OF AARCH

The center will also feature local artifacts, and first-hand accounts of Frederick’s living treasures, local African American residents 90 years old or older.