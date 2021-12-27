The City of Frederick encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As some residents are wrapping up their Christmas celebrations, the city of Frederick is encouraging residents to participate in their Christmas Tree Drop Off and Recycling program.

This recycling effort will ground the Christmas trees into mulch, which can be used for community playgrounds and other facilities. It will also help conserve space in the landfills. The drop off points will be located:

Harry Grove Stadium lower parking lot

Husky Park Yard 2 on Highland Street

Tasker’s Chance parking lot on Key Parkway behind Westridge Shopping Center

Max Kehne parking lot on West 7th Street

“Each park will have a drop-off area designated by a sign. Please make sure trees are free of all ornaments, garland, tinsel, lights, and/or tree stands. Please remove any plastic bags from around the trees,” the city said.

The program will continue through January 31, 2022.