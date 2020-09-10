The city of Frederick celebrates 275 years of history

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — 2020 marks the 275th anniversary of The City of Frederick, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic celebrations have been canceled.

Although in-person gatherings will not be happening, in honor of this momentous time the city wants to still thank the Frederick community.

“We want to thank you for being part of Frederick’s past, for being an active voice in our City today, and for your vision and commitment to Frederick’s future.”

The city also invites the community to take part in the celebration on social media. As a way to share stories and visions, they are asking people to use the hashtag #myfrederickstory to post their favorite moments in Frederick.

Stories will also be displayed on The Frederick News-Post Online and on City social media pages.