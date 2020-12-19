The Citizen Academy is now accepting applications

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Thirty-three people graduated from Montgomery County Police Department’s Citizen Academy and applications are now being accepted for the January 2021 class.

The citizen academy is an opportunity for residents to learn the functions of the police department first-hand.

During the 15-week academy, residents will learn about crime prevention, firearm safety, investigations, and more.

The academy is free and open to anyone 18 years of age or older who lives or works in Montgomery county. To apply click here.