The chairman of the Washington County Republican Central Committee responds to BLM Facebook post

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ray Foltz, a member of the Washington County Republican Central Committee, posted a comment to Facebook that allegedly suggests supporting violence and racism.

With the vandalism of the statue at Antietam National Battlefield, some members of the Washington County Republican Central Committee took to social media to blame the Black Lives Matter movement.

The comment made by elected official Ray Foltz suggested burning Black Lives Matter flags and painting over their slogans in retaliation.

The committee did put out a statement saying that comment does not reflect the majority of the committee, but many people suggest that statement wasn’t enough.

“It’s not enough for them to condemn comments or say it doesn’t represent them. They need to state exactly what they represent. Also, it really is not about him. It’s about the fact that they allow someone like him to be a part of their community,” said civil rights activist Kalim Johnson.

Jerry DeWolf, that chairman of the committee, put out a statement saying:

A member of the Central Committee accidentally posted a message to the Central Committee’s Facebook page instead of his own personal Facebook page. That message was promptly removed and that should have been the end of it, but individuals opposed to positive Republican messages of inclusion and support for the rule of law are attempting to stir up controversy by falsely accusing the Central Committee of supporting violence while at the same time ignoring the fact that Republicans in Washington County, whom we represent and including a member of the Central Committee, have previously been the victims of the very same kind of criminal activity as recently perpetrated by a Black Lives Matter supporter who spray-painted messages such as “BLM,” vulgar anti-police messages, and Soviet-era communist symbols on a statue in the Antietam National Battlefield. Republicans right here in Washington County have had political signs spray-painted with Nazi symbols or stolen outright. Elsewhere, Republican offices were shot at and firebombed and a crazed Bernie Sanders supporter targeted Republican members of Congress and almost succeeded in murdering Republican Representative Steve Scalise. Nobody should try to lecture Republicans on the kinds of violent activity and voter intimidation supported by leftist radicals because we live it every day. Chairmain DeWolf

DeWolf said he wants the public to know that the Washington County Republican Central Committee does not support violence, and they want to do their best to be good leaders in the community.

However, others like Johnson, says more needs to be done regarding the offensive comment.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM