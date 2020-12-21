The Black community and the COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. Research released on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in the U.K. suggests that people from ethnic minority backgrounds or with lower incomes are less likely to take the coronavirus vaccine being rolled out in Britain. That has raised concerns about whether the jab would reach the communities that have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Many Americans have said they will not receive a COVID-19 vaccine due to specific reasons. The African-American community as a whole has overwhelmingly rejected the idea of getting vaccinated.

Many doctors are concerned people of color, specifically, African Americans are being left behind as America responds to the virus.

“It is clear that the pandemic has disproportionately affected the black community particularly not just through infection rates and mortality but reinsuring recession as well,” Wayne Frederick, President of Howard University.

According to a study from the Pew Research Center, only 43% of African Americans said they would get a vaccine which is the lowest response of any racial group they surveyed. Many African Americans say they were unwilling to take a vaccine, while others have said that they want to wait and see how the first wave of vaccine distribution is handled.

Experts say this distrust stems from the fact that the flawed health care system treats African Americans differently. whether it be the failed syphilis study at Tuskegee in the 19030’s which left hundreds of African American men untreated. Or the hurdles it takes to get medical care, or the fact that when people of color are seen, many say their symptoms aren’t taken seriously and are sent home ill.

“Fully respecting the underlying skepticism that you have every reason to have for historical reasons,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. “We want mature relationships that are built on trust. That just takes time, so it’s a matter of go for it, start it now, and know that’s going to be a multi-year process.”

Dr. Fauci also believes the pandemic should serve as a wake-up call for how fragile our health care system is and that there is room for improvement.