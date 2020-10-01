The Bipartisan Policy Center offers advice for policymaker to help people during the opioid epidemic

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — According to the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center from the first quarter of 2020 drug and alcohol related deaths increased by 2.6% compared to last year. Reports suggest the opioid crisis has worsened since the pandemic began.

The OOCC stated ” What we can understand is the near certainty of an accelerated substance use crisis as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. We can also understand that now is the time to redouble our focus on solutions, both established and innovative. Everybody involved in addressing the opioid crisis – every clinician, every advocacy group, every concerned parent, and every citizen needs to renew their dedication to addressing this problem.”

Today the bipartisan policy center released a report that located all federal funding assigned to states in an effort to help decline the opioid epidemic.

The report provided insight on how these funds are spent at the state and county levels.

The BPC’S statement offers advice for policymakers on how to better handle investments to create solutions for individuals and families affected by addiction.

” Even though we’re in the midst of a pandemic we need to remember atleast 50,000 Americans die from opioid use disorder overdoses every single year. So what we want to do is essentially ask the question what is the federal government doing to help states and localities.” Said Dr. Anand Parekh, Chief Medical Adviser, Bipartisan Policy Center

The report expresses concerns to help policymakers identify and push for alternative programs and activities to subdue the opioid epidemic.

If you or someone you know are battling addiction the Maryland crisis helpline is available 24/7 to connect with someone you can dial 2-1-1.

