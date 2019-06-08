The Beacon House and Hagerstown Hopes team up to raise funds for LGBTQ STEAM scholarship

The Beacon House and Hagerstown Hopes are teaming up to raise funds for their LGBTQ STEAM scholarship.

From now until July 12, everyone is welcome to go to the Nook at Mulberry Lofts and put down their bids for the drag queen photos on display. On Friday the month-long silent auction started. It’s been 50 years since the Stonewall Riots, which was a major turning point for the LGBTQ community. Those with the project want to do their part to support anyone within this community.

“It’s really about making sure we’re staying in the forefront of everything and making sure we’re promoting you know acceptance beyond tolerance to acceptance and that we’re here, we’re a part of the community and all aspects of the community, we’re here to support,” said Tony Williams, Beacon House CEO.

The scholarship will go to a high school senior who is a part of the LGBTQ community who is going into a STEAM field. The field includes science, technology, engineering, arts or mathematics.