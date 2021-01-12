The average gas price is on the rise

MARYLAND (WDVM) — According to the American Automobile Association, in Maryland, the average gas price is $2.36, up to two cents in the last month, but nationally the gas price average is $2.30, up 15 cents in the last month.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas prices continue to increase despite gas demand falling to the lowest level recorded since the end of May 2020.

“If we continue to see crude oil prices above $50 per barrel, which is in fact the driving factor for why we’re seeing increased gas prices. We could see gas prices continue to climb. If we see that crude oil stays in that $50 per barrel range or higher,” said Ragina C. Ali, manager, Public & Government Affairs, AAA Mid-Atlantic.

According to the American Automobile Association, during this time of the year gas prices are usually down, but because of crude prices trending higher and reduced crude production, those factors are driving prices higher at this time.

Experts say it is not clear at this point how high gas prices will go, or when we can expect to see them trend lower, but what we do know is if the crude prices continue to trend in that $50 per barrel range or higher, we could see gas prices continue to climb.

With us still being in a pandemic and many people out of work, experts recommend going to the American Automobile Association website, to find the lowest gas prices in your community.