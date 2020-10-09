WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — During these challenging times many people are facing financial difficulties, and there are some essential things like medicine, that we cant cut out from our budgets.

However, the Association for Accessible Medicines want to highlight the financial benefits of generic drugs.

According to Auro Medics for some patients, the high cost of prescribed medication can make it hard for individuals to refill their prescription, which leaves many in discomfort.

However, when cost becomes an obstacle for certain prescription medications, it is important to research generic drugs.

Experts suggest 90 percent of prescriptions filled in the United States, consist with over the counter medication.

” Patients should know that any generic drug has undergone the same inspection by the FDA, and the same approval process by the FDA. The generic is the equivalent chemical entity to the brand medication but it’s at a fraction of price.” Said Dan Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association for Accessible Medicines.

Experts say anyone having difficulties paying for prescription medications, are encouraged to speak with their physicians about making a switch to generic drugs.