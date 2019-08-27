The Arc of Washington County receives $749,000 grant award

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Arc of Washington County received $740,000 from the Hogan administration for the 2020 Fiscal Year.

The Community Development Block Award is given to improve infrastructure and services to help revitalize the community. The Arc’s staff says they plan to use the funding to support the Hagerstown Community’s needs.

“Those are dollars that we won’t have to spend out of our revenues,” said Troy Van Scoyoc, the Executive Director of the Arc. “This will allow us to expand services and continue to provide services to those with disabilities hopefully for another 65 years.”

The Arc was one of nine community development centers in Maryland to receive this grant, and will also be using the funds for building renovations and to create more jobs.