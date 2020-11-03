The Arc of Washington County created a fundraiser to expand opportunities

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Arc of Washington County is aiming to raise $2.75 million in community donations through the Empowering Lives campaign.

The purpose of this initiative is to create opportunities for people with disabilities, expand programs, and create scholarships. Organizers say these funds will be used to better the community and provide support for more people.

Blackie Bowen, Empowering Lives Campaign Chair stated:

“Please join me in making sure that people with disabilities, as well as the gifted, compassionate professionals who support them, have the space and resources they need to grow, thrive, and succeed—now and into the future.”

This project will create a new day and employment services center, and provide additional opportunities for staff members to encourage long partnership at the organization.