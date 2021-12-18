The 4th annual Holiday Train display returns

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The 4th annual Frederick County Society of Model Engineers holiday train display has once again returned to the area.

As a part of small business Saturday, the Society of Model Engineers partnered up with the city of Thurmont to display trains of all sizes and themes to people of all ages.

For the first time the event also featured its first pop-up shop to residents.

“The train display is sponsored by the Frederick County society and model engineers and this is the first year for pop up shops,” Economic Development Manager of Thurmont, Vickie Grinder. “We have 11 vendors that are entrepreneurs, home based businesses and they’re all in the same building.”

If you haven’t had the joy of going to see the Christmas trains, your last chance to go will be December 22nd.

“It brings families out and brings families together,” Grinder said. “It just seems like a wonderful Christmas event families and a lot of fun and to bring some tradition back to Christmas.”